President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, on the occasion of his birthday, commending his leadership and developmental strides in the state....

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, on the occasion of his birthday, commending his leadership and developmental strides in the state.

In a State House press statement issued on May 28, 2026, the President noted that the governor’s birthday coincides with his seventh year in office, describing his tenure as marked by a people-centred approach to governance.

Tinubu praised the implementation of Abiodun’s “Building Our Future Together” agenda, which focuses on key areas including infrastructure, social welfare, education, youth empowerment, job creation, and agriculture.

The President highlighted major achievements under the governor’s administration, including infrastructure development, the construction of a modern airport, the establishment of an airline, and the adoption of compressed natural gas and electric vehicles in the transport sector.

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He also acknowledged improvements in healthcare delivery, access to education, and efforts to create an enabling environment for investment, noting that these initiatives have significantly raised governance standards in Ogun State.

Tinubu further commended Abiodun’s role in advancing industrialisation and promoting ease of doing business in the state, aligning these efforts with the objectives of the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The President joined family members, associates, and residents of Ogun State in wishing the governor good health and renewed strength as he continues to serve the state and the nation.