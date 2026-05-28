The Ogun State Police Command, has strengthened proactive security arrangements ahead of the 2026 Ojude Oba Festival, with firm assurances of adequate security, public safety, and a peaceful, hitch-free celebration across Ogun State....

The Ogun State Police Command, has strengthened proactive security arrangements ahead of the 2026 Ojude Oba Festival, with firm assurances of adequate security, public safety, and a peaceful, hitch-free celebration across Ogun State.

In line with this proactive operational strategy, the Command has deployed over 2,500 police personnel, including conventional officers and tactical teams drawn from the Police Mobile Force (PMF), SWAT, Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Monitoring Unit, Force Intelligence Department, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit (EOD-CBRN), Motor Traffic Department (MTD), and other specialized operational units across Ijebu Ode and adjoining communities where the festival will be celebrated within Ogun State.

The deployment also includes Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), patrol vehicles, police motorcycles, surveillance teams, undercover operatives, and rapid response squads strategically positioned at the Ojude Oba Pavilion, major highways, entry and exit points, hotels, worship centres, recreational centres, motor parks, markets, residential areas, and other identified public spaces expected to witness heavy human and vehicular traffic during the festival period.

The security deployment is aimed at ensuring effective crowd control, intelligence-led policing, traffic management, anti-crime patrols, visibility policing, early threat detection, and swift response to any security concerns before, during, and after the celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commissioner of Police has directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Tactical Commanders to remain on maximum alert and sustain aggressive patrols, strategic stop-and-search operations, and round-the-clock supervision of personnel within their Areas of Responsibility.

Special operational attention has also been focused on strategic routes, including the Sagamu Interchange, Ijebu Ode–Benin Expressway, Molipa axis, and adjoining communities, to prevent criminal activities, traffic obstruction, and any act capable of disrupting public peace.

The Command has equally directed officers and men deployed for the operation to maintain professionalism, civility, and respect for the rights of law-abiding citizens while discharging their duties.

Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers have further been mandated to strengthen collaboration with traditional rulers, community leaders, transport unions, event organizers, and other relevant stakeholders to enhance intelligence gathering and ensure seamless security coordination throughout the festival.

The Ogun State Police Command also warns criminally minded individuals and troublemakers to stay away from the State, as the Command remains fully prepared to decisively deal with any person or group attempting to undermine the peaceful atmosphere of the celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Command appeals to residents, visitors, and participants at the Ojude Oba Festival to remain law-abiding, vigilant, and security-conscious throughout the period.

Parents and guardians are advised to closely monitor the activities and movements of their children and wards, while members of the public are urged to promptly report suspicious movements or activities to the nearest police formation or through the Command’s emergency lines.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Bode Ojajuni, reassures residents and visitors of the Command’s unwavering commitment to proactive policing, public safety, and the protection of lives and property across Ogun State.

Emergency Contacts: Gateway Shield (Toll-Free): 0800 000 9111, 0906 283 7609

0912 014 1706, 0915 102 7369, 0708 497 2994.