The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has made clarifications regarding its scheduled Presidential, National Assembly, Governorship, and State Assembly primaries....

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has made clarifications regarding its scheduled Presidential, National Assembly, Governorship, and State Assembly primaries.

The primaries are still scheduled to hold nationwide on May 29, 2026, in keeping with the original May 28 and 29 timetable.

However, in view of the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations and the resulting public holidays, major transportation and logistical challenges have arisen, including the non-availability of flights. Consequently, many aspirants who were in Abuja for the screening exercise, as well as members of the screening team, are currently stranded in Abuja.

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Consequently, the party has decided that May 28 should be used for arrivals, documentation with INEC and security agencies, consultative meetings, and other preparations, while the actual primaries will now hold on May 29.

The teams will use May 28 to also hold meetings with stakeholders, party elders, as well as aspirants in their respective states.

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No agencies of the state, viz: Police, INEC, DSS, etc., are to play any role in the programmes and meetings of May 28. Any activities carried out outside these guidelines would be unauthorized and deemed illegal.

The processes of the primaries on May 29 will be as follows:

1. Presidential affirmation

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2. National Assembly primaries/affirmation

3. State Assembly primaries/affirmation

4. Governorship primaries/affirmation

The respective teams will collate and process all results and forward them to the National Headquarters, where the National Working Committee will announce the results.

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No state executive or team has the mandate to announce any results.

We call for understanding and urge all participants to conduct themselves responsibly, as the party has zero tolerance for violence, disorderly conduct, and hooliganism.