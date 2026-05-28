The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026 arraigned one Salifu Olije Mustapha before Justice A.I. Akobi of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Kubwa, for allegedly posturing and parading himself as an officer of the Commission...

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026 arraigned one Salifu Olije Mustapha before Justice A.I. Akobi of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Kubwa, for allegedly posturing and parading himself as an officer of the Commission

He was arraigned on a four- count charge bordering on impersonation and misrepresentation.

https://x.com/i/status/2059337572745367830

Count two of the Charge reads:

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“That you, Salifu Olije Mustapha sometime in March 2026, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, while falsely pretending to be a Nigerian Air Force officer did abet the duo of Abubakar (now at large) and Haruna Mamuda (currently undergoing investigation with another law enforcement agency by conveying them fully dressed in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s operational uniforms as operatives of Commission in a Toyota Corolla with Registration No. KTU399GT to Sheriff Plaza, Wuse II, Abuja to defraud unsuspecting members of the public and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 84(c) and punishable under Section 132 of the Penal Code Act”

Count three reads: “That you, Salifu Olije Mustapha sometime in March 2026, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, impersonated a Public Servant by falsely presenting yourself as officer of the Nigerian Air Force and in that assumed character defrauded unsuspecting members of the public and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 132 of the Penal Code Act”

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The defendant pleaded guilty to all of the four count charges when they were read to him, prompting the prosecution counsel, R.U Adaga to pray the court to convict and sentence him accordingly.

Justice Akobi thereafter adjourned the matter to June 1, 2026 for sentencing of the defendant.

Mustapha was arrested by operatives of the EFCC following actionable intelligence linking him with impersonation of EFCC officers.

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He was specifically spotted in a fake EFCC uniform, alongside two other suspects, harassing motorists and defrauding them in the process.