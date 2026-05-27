Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru and his wife, Feyisola Abiru, have extended warm felicitations to Nigerian children on the occasion of Children’s Day, describing them as the pride of the nation and the promise of a brighter future....

Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru and his wife, Feyisola Abiru, have extended warm felicitations to Nigerian children on the occasion of Children’s Day, describing them as the pride of the nation and the promise of a brighter future.

In a goodwill message, the couple commended the brilliance, creativity, and energy of children across the country, noting that their imagination and determination continue to inspire hope for national progress.

They emphasised the importance of creating a supportive environment where children can dream boldly, learn without restriction, and develop into their full potential, adding that parents, leaders, and mentors all have a responsibility in shaping the future of the younger generation.

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The Abirus highlighted ongoing efforts to empower children through education and innovation, particularly through initiatives such as the SAIL Innovation Lab, where pupils are exposed to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), as well as digital and creative skills.

According to them, such investments underscore the belief that the future belongs to prepared minds and that every child deserves access to opportunities that can lead to success.

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They encouraged children to remain confident, embrace learning, and pursue their dreams with courage, assuring them that they are capable of achieving extraordinary feats.

The message concluded with a call for children to continue dreaming and shining, while wishing them a life filled with happiness, discovery, and endless possibilities.

They also wished all Nigerian children a joyful and memorable Children’s Day celebration.