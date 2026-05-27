The Minister of Defence, Christopher Gwabin Musa, has called on Nigerians to embrace unity, sacrifice and collective responsibility in support of national peace and security as Muslims celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir. The minister made the appeal in a press statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Leah Katung-Babatunde, to commemorate…...

The Minister of Defence, Christopher Gwabin Musa, has called on Nigerians to embrace unity, sacrifice and collective responsibility in support of national peace and security as Muslims celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

The minister made the appeal in a press statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Leah Katung-Babatunde, to commemorate the Islamic festival.

The minister described Eid-el-Kabir as a period that symbolises faith, obedience and sacrifice.

According to him, Nigerians must reflect on the values associated with the celebration and channel them towards strengthening national unity and security.

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“The peace and progress of our nation require a shared commitment,” the minister stated.

“In the spirit of this holy season, let us transcend our differences and join hands in keeping faith with the ideals of a strong, secure, and indivisible Nigeria.”

The minister also commended officers and men of the Armed Forces for their commitment and sacrifices in ongoing operations across the country.

He praised troops for their resilience and patriotism in confronting insecurity and safeguarding the country’s territorial integrity.

“While we celebrate in the comfort of our homes, we must remember and pray for our gallant troops who remain on the frontlines to ensure our safety,” he said.

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“The Ministry of Defence remains unyielding in its commitment to providing the necessary support, welfare, and equipment required to decisively defeat all threats to our national peace.”

The minister further urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies by reporting suspicious activities within their communities.

He stressed that maintaining national security requires the support and active participation of all citizens.

The defence minister also extended Eid-el-Kabir greetings to President Bola Tinubu and Nigerians, wishing them a peaceful and blessed celebration.