The First Lady of Zamfara State, Huriyya Dauda Lawal, has called on Muslims to use the Eid-el-Kabir celebration to pray for peace, unity and stability in the state and across the country. She also urged parents and guardians to closely monitor children and protect them from negative societal influences. In…...

The First Lady of Zamfara State, Huriyya Dauda Lawal, has called on Muslims to use the Eid-el-Kabir celebration to pray for peace, unity and stability in the state and across the country.

She also urged parents and guardians to closely monitor children and protect them from negative societal influences.

In a statement on Wednesday by her Press Secretary, Rabi Yusuf, the First Lady congratulated Muslim faithful on the Eid celebration and children across the state on the occasion of the 2026 Children’s Day.

Lawal described Eid-el-Kabir as a season that symbolises sacrifice, obedience, compassion and love, urging residents to use the period for spiritual reflection and prayers for the nation.

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She stressed the need for families and communities to pay greater attention to the upbringing of children through proper mentorship, moral guidance and sound education.

According to her, children remain the future leaders and ambassadors of society and must be protected through active parental supervision and community support.

The First Lady also encouraged residents to strengthen family ties during the festive period by visiting relatives and fostering communal harmony.

She further called on privileged individuals to extend support to vulnerable persons and ensure that the less privileged also experience the joy of the Sallah celebration.

As part of efforts to support residents during the festive season, Lawal said her office distributed Sallah welfare packages, including cows, rams, food items and cash assistance to religious organisations, vulnerable groups and humanitarian foundations across the state.

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The beneficiaries, according to the statement, included the Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria, Muslim Students Organisation of Nigeria, NASFAT, youth associations and female political support groups.

She reaffirmed her commitment to programmes aimed at promoting the welfare, protection and empowerment of women, children and vulnerable persons in the state.