The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has congratulated Rosaline on her emergence as the new Mayor of Islington in the United Kingdom. Dabiri-Erewa described the development as a proud achievement for Nigeria and a reflection of excellence, dedication and impactful community service. In…...

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has congratulated Rosaline on her emergence as the new Mayor of Islington in the United Kingdom.

Dabiri-Erewa described the development as a proud achievement for Nigeria and a reflection of excellence, dedication and impactful community service.

In a statement by the Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit of NiDCOM, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, on Wednesday in Abuja, the NiDCOM boss said Rosaline’s rise to the position highlighted the growing contributions of Nigerians occupying leadership roles across the world.

Rosaline was first elected Councillor for St. Peter’s and Canalside Ward of Islington Council in May 2022 and had served on the Homes and Communities Scrutiny Committee, the Licensing Committee, as well as Deputy Mayor before her elevation.

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Dabiri-Erewa commended her commitment to public service and community development, noting that she had distinguished herself as a worthy ambassador of Nigeria in the United Kingdom.

According to the statement, Rosaline previously worked with several voluntary organisations, including the Islington Citizens Advice Bureau, where she currently serves part-time as an adviser.

She also worked in the Marketing Department of the London Symphony Orchestra as Customer Service and Office Coordinator and remained an active member of the orchestra’s community choir for more than two decades.

The statement added that Rosaline has a background in broadcasting and had worked with Radio Nigeria before relocating to the United Kingdom.

She was also appointed to the Board of Trustees of St Luke’s Centre in May 2022.

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Dabiri-Erewa expressed confidence that Rosaline would bring her experience, leadership qualities and compassion to bear in her new office as Mayor of Islington.

She wished her a successful tenure and encouraged Nigerians in the diaspora to continue projecting the country positively through excellence in their various fields.