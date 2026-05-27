Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has extended warm greetings to the Muslim Ummah in the state and across Nigeria on the celebration of the festival of Eid al-Adha (Eid-el-Kabir). In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Daniel Alabrah, on Wednesday, the Bayelsa governor noted that the festival commemorates…...

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has extended warm greetings to the Muslim Ummah in the state and across Nigeria on the celebration of the festival of Eid al-Adha (Eid-el-Kabir).

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Daniel Alabrah, on Wednesday, the Bayelsa governor noted that the festival commemorates the sacrifice of Prophet Mohammed, which is a virtue required of every true believer.

Senator Diri urged adherents of Islam, in keeping with the tenets of their faith, to continue to pray for the peace, security and wellbeing of Bayelsa and the country at sacred moments as this.

He also admonished Muslims to look beyond the festival to consistently imbibe the virtues of patriotism, selflessness, patience and sacrifice.

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Governor Diri charged them to be inspired by these moral fibres to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood as they live harmoniously with other residents and adherents of other faiths.

He noted that the country was undergoing a crucial socio-economic phase that required prayers, resilience and patience to navigate through, and expressed the hope that with a collective resolve, Nigeria will achieve its desired greatness.

“On behalf of the government of Bayelsa State, I wish our Muslim brothers Eid Mubarak!”