The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring access to quality education and safe learning environments for children across the country. Alausa stated this in a Children’s Day message shared on his X handle on Wednesday, May 27, where he celebrated Nigerian children and…...

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring access to quality education and safe learning environments for children across the country.

Alausa stated this in a Children’s Day message shared on his X handle on Wednesday, May 27, where he celebrated Nigerian children and described them as critical stakeholders in the nation’s future.

The minister said the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remained focused on improving educational opportunities for every Nigerian child under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to him, the government is prioritising the safety, protection and wellbeing of children while strengthening efforts to provide inclusive and secure learning environments irrespective of background or location.

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“Today, we celebrate the voices, dreams, and limitless potential of our young people,” he wrote.

Alausa noted that part of activities marking the 2026 Children’s Day celebration included hosting a young “Honourable Minister of Education for the Day,” Dera Osadebe, who participated in leadership engagements at the ministry.

He said the ministry also organised a special roundtable session involving children from different schools and backgrounds.

“Their voices were inspiring and a powerful reminder that children are not just the leaders of tomorrow, they are stakeholders of today,” the minister stated.