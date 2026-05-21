The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced that the 2026 Batch ‘B’ Stream I Orientation Course will commence on Wednesday, 10 June 2026....

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced that the 2026 Batch ‘B’ Stream I Orientation Course will commence on Wednesday, 10 June 2026.

According to the scheme, the exercise will begin with the reception and registration of prospective corps members across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

https://x.com/officialnyscng/status/2057401533738656152?s=20

Registration is expected to end at midnight on Friday, 12 June 2026, the same day the swearing-in ceremony for the newly mobilised corps members will take place.

The NYSC further stated that the orientation course will run until Tuesday, 30 June 2026.

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The management of the scheme wished all prospective corps members a safe journey to their respective orientation camps nationwide, while reiterating its warning against night travel.

It advised corps members to break their journeys by 6:00 p.m. and seek accommodation at designated safe locations such as corps lodges, military formations, police stations, or traditional rulers’ palaces before continuing their trips the following morning.