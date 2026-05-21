The Delta State Police Command has recorded fresh breakthroughs in its ongoing operations against crime, including the rescue of a kidnapped child, arrest of suspects, and recovery of firearms....

The Delta State Police Command has recorded fresh breakthroughs in its ongoing operations against crime, including the rescue of a kidnapped child, arrest of suspects, and recovery of firearms.

Operatives of the Command’s Anti-Vice Squad in Ughelli rescued a three-year-old girl who had been abducted by a commercial motorcyclist identified as Kelvin Ogaga.

Police said the suspect, who was responsible for taking the child to school, allegedly kidnapped her and demanded a ransom of ₦500,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

The family reportedly paid the sum before the suspect released the child.

Acting on intelligence, operatives tracked and arrested the suspect at his hideout in Ughelli, recovering ₦127,000 believed to be part of the ransom, along with other items and the motorcycle used in the crime.

He is currently in custody while investigations continue.

In a separate operation, officers attached to the Buffalo Team recovered a Beretta pistol abandoned by a fleeing suspect during a stop-and-search patrol along the Power Line axis by Bonsaac.

The suspect escaped, but efforts are ongoing to apprehend him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, operatives of the Ozoro Division arrested another suspect, Michael Monday, during a patrol.

A search of his bag led to the recovery of a locally made cut-to-size single-barrelled gun and one cartridge.

Police said preliminary findings link him to the Supreme Vikings Confraternity, also known as Aro Bagger.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Yemi Oyeniyi, commended the officers for their swift response and reiterated the Command’s commitment to tackling crime.

He also emphasised the importance of stop-and-search operations as a proactive policing strategy and urged residents to report suspicious activities promptly.