The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released 279 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results that were previously withheld for further investigation....

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released 279 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results that were previously withheld for further investigation.



According to the Board, the release followed ongoing investigations into suspected examination malpractice cases.

JAMB explained that while some results were cancelled after evidence of malpractice was established, others were cleared and released after no prima facie case was found against the affected candidates.

The Board added that results from centres where its live monitoring teams detected suspicious activities, or where adverse reports were received, are still being withheld pending the conclusion of investigations.

It noted that any candidate found culpable after the investigations would have their results cancelled.

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JAMB advised candidates whose results are yet to be released to check their status by sending “UTMERESULT” to 55019 or 66019 using the same phone number used during registration.

The statement was signed by Fabian Benjamin, Ph.D., Public Communication Advisor (PCA), JAMB.