Television host Frank Edoho has publicly denied allegations of domestic abuse and infidelity levelled against him by his estranged wife, Sandra. In an official statement issued via his verified Instagram account late Wednesday, Edoho denied the claims and stated that the matter is now being addressed through legal channels. …...

Television host Frank Edoho has publicly denied allegations of domestic abuse and infidelity levelled against him by his estranged wife, Sandra.

In an official statement issued via his verified Instagram account late Wednesday, Edoho denied the claims and stated that the matter is now being addressed through legal channels.

TVC News Online had reported that his ex, in a lengthy post on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, levelled fresh accusations of domestic abuse and infidelity against him.

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In the posts, she shared videos, pictures of injuries, alleged chats with Edoho’s alleged sexual partners, payment receipts, and other materials.

However, Edoho described the allegations as “false,” while acknowledging the public attention and widespread commentary the issue has generated over the past few days.

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“Let me state, clearly and unequivocally, that the allegations made against me are false. At moments such as this, experience teaches that not every accusation merits a public contest, nor does every provocation require an answer in the court of public opinion. There are times when restraint is not weakness but wisdom, and this is one of them. I have chosen to address these issues through the appropriate legal channels, where facts, not noise, will prevail,” he said.

Edoho also expressed concern over the involvement of individuals who, according to him, have no connection to the matter but have nevertheless had their identities and privacy dragged into public discussions.

“That said, I am deeply saddened that during this situation, individuals who have absolutely no connection to these issues have had their names, identities, and privacy drawn into public discourse. For that, I am sincerely sorry. No person should have to bear the weight of a matter in which they have no involvement.

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“I also wish to extend my sincere apologies to my sponsors, brand partners, collaborators, professional associates, and everyone whose goodwill, trust, and reputation may have been affected by the unfortunate publicity surrounding these events. Over the years, many respected individuals and organisations have stood beside me in good faith, and I regret any discomfort, concern, or reputational inconvenience this situation may have caused them. I remain deeply appreciative of the confidence they have placed in me and do not take that support for granted.

“Because these issues are now the subject of ongoing legal and investigative processes before the relevant authorities and the courts, it would be inappropriate for me to make further substantive comments at this time. I have every confidence in the processes now underway and will continue to engage them with the seriousness and respect they deserve,” he stated, while offering an apology to those affected.

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The veteran presenter also made an emotional appeal regarding his children, describing the situation as especially difficult for them and urging the public to respect their privacy.

“Above all, I am a father, deeply committed to the welfare, dignity, and protection of my children,” he said.

Concluding his statement, Edoho maintained that truth and character would ultimately prevail despite the public accusations, stressing his commitment to handling the matter “responsibly, respectfully, and with dignity.”