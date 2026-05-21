The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Barrister Rotimi Edu, in honour of his contributions to Nigeria’s insurance industry....

‎L-R: Mr. Ola Gam-Ikon, Deputy Commissioner, Finance and Administration, NAICOM; Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, Commissioner for Insurance, NAICOM; Mrs. Edu, The Widow; Dr. Usman Jankara, Deputy Commissioner, Technical, NAICOM; and other visitors.

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Barrister Rotimi Edu, in honour of his contributions to Nigeria’s insurance industry.

The delegation was led by the Commissioner for Insurance, Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, who described the late Edu as a distinguished professional whose life embodied service, integrity and impact.

According to NAICOM, Edu’s career was defined by his commitment to the growth and development of the insurance sector, where he played a significant role in advancing professionalism and institutional progress.

The Commission noted that his leadership, vision and dedication would remain a source of inspiration to practitioners across the industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAICOM expressed solidarity with the bereaved family during the period of mourning, while celebrating the enduring legacy and contributions of the late insurance expert.