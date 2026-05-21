Chelsea FC are reportedly weighing legal action against Manchester City if former manager Enzo Maresca is appointed as successor to Pep Guardiola this summer. Reports indicate that Maresca has emerged as the leading candidate to take over at the Etihad Stadium, amid growing expectations that Guardiola could step down at…...

Chelsea FC are reportedly weighing legal action against Manchester City if former manager Enzo Maresca is appointed as successor to Pep Guardiola this summer.

Reports indicate that Maresca has emerged as the leading candidate to take over at the Etihad Stadium, amid growing expectations that Guardiola could step down at the end of the current campaign. The City manager has refused to confirm his future, stating he will hold internal discussions with club officials before making a final decision.

Chelsea’s potential legal case is said to centre on allegations that Maresca held discussions with Manchester City while still in charge at Stamford Bridge. The London club are believed to be frustrated with how their 2025–26 season unravelled following his abrupt departure in January.

Although compensation claims are typically straightforward when a manager is under contract, Maresca is no longer employed by Chelsea. However, the club may attempt to demonstrate a link between his exit and a subsequent move to City.

Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali recently stated that the club did not intend to part ways with Maresca, describing the separation as a decision they “did not want to make”, while declining further comment for legal reasons.

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The breakdown in relations became apparent late last year, with Maresca publicly expressing frustration over a lack of support and later refusing media duties after a match against Bournemouth in December. Reports at the time suggested Chelsea were angered by suspicions that he had used interest from rival clubs as leverage in contract discussions.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are understood to have made significant progress in planning for a potential managerial transition, with Maresca—formerly an assistant to Guardiola—widely viewed as the preferred successor.

Despite Guardiola’s insistence that he remains under contract for another year, signs increasingly point towards a possible end to his tenure, though no formal announcement has yet been made.