Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has withdrawn from the All Progressives Congress governorship primaries....

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has withdrawn from the All Progressives Congress governorship primaries.

In a statement, the Governor said the decision followed wide consultations with family, friends, and political associates, stressing that personal ambition must give way to the greater interest of Rivers people.

The aspirant thanked supporters for their loyalty and sacrifices throughout the political journey, acknowledging the disappointment many may feel over the withdrawal.

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He cited the need for peace, unity, and stability in the state, adding that the silence maintained in recent weeks was deliberate and guided by the higher interest of the state.

While hinting at recent political developments, the Governor said some issues were best handled quietly in the interest of peace, insisting the decision was not borne out of fear or weakness.

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He also appreciated the APC leadership and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for their support and encouragement, while urging party faithful to remain united and committed to the party ahead of the governorship election.