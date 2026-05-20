A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, Tonye Cole has withdrawn from the forthcoming Governorship primaries citing the need to promote unity and stability within the party ahead of the 2027 General Elections....

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, Tonye Cole has withdrawn from the forthcoming Governorship primaries citing the need to promote unity and stability within the party ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

The Aspirant said the decision followed a recent stakeholders’ meeting convened by the national leadership of the APC, where discussions focused on the future of the party in Rivers State and the need for members to present a united front.

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According to the statement, the withdrawal also came after consultations with political associates, supporters and other stakeholders.

Tonye Cole, the Governorship candidate of the APC in the 2019 and 2023 pledged full support for whoever emerges as the party’s candidate and urged party faithful and his supporters to do the same.