Supporters of Desmond Elliot have alleged incidents of harassment at a polling unit during the voting process. According to the supporters, they were allegedly assaulted with contaminated or foul-smelling water and intimidated by unidentified individuals in an attempt to prevent them from participating in the election....

Supporters of Desmond Elliot have alleged incidents of harassment at a polling unit during the voting process. According to the supporters, they were allegedly assaulted with contaminated or foul-smelling water and intimidated by unidentified individuals in an attempt to prevent them from participating in the election.

They described the experience as chaotic and disruptive, saying it created fear and confusion around the voting area.

In a related development, the lawmaker, speaking to his supporters outside his residence upon arrival, announced that he would be withdrawing his active participation in the ongoing electoral process.

However, he clarified that he is not stepping down from the race entirely.

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He stressed that elections should not be treated as a “do-or-die” affair, adding that the safety and wellbeing of his supporters remains a priority.

He further stated that he would not encourage any situation that could put lives at risk, urging calm and restraint among his followers despite the tensions reported at the polling venue.