The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has assured Nigerians of adequate security and professionalism ahead of the forthcoming Ekiti State governorship election....

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has assured Nigerians of adequate security and professionalism ahead of the forthcoming Ekiti State governorship election.

Disu gave the assurance on Thursday during the Election Stakeholders’ Meeting and signing of the Peace Accord held in Ado-Ekiti, where he reiterated the readiness of the Nigeria Police Force to deliver a peaceful, free and credible poll.

The meeting brought together key stakeholders, including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the National Peace Committee, political parties, candidates, civil society groups, traditional rulers, and members of the diplomatic community.

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The IGP commended INEC and the National Peace Committee for promoting peaceful democratic participation, while also acknowledging the leadership of former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, for his continued role in fostering national unity and stability.

He further disclosed that the police, in collaboration with other security agencies under the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), have finalised deployment plans across all 16 local government areas, 154 wards and over 2,400 polling units in the state.

According to him, personnel and operational assets have been strategically positioned to ensure the safety of voters, electoral officials and observers throughout the electoral process.