Members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, have voted to select the party’s Governorship candidate for Lagos State in 2027. Hundreds and thousands of registered APC members in more than 200 wards voted to choose the party’s candidate ahead of the 2027 elections. At ward A4 Ansar U-Deen School, Oke…...

Members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, have voted to select the party’s Governorship candidate for Lagos State in 2027.

Hundreds and thousands of registered APC members in more than 200 wards voted to choose the party’s candidate ahead of the 2027 elections.

At ward A4 Ansar U-Deen School, Oke Balogun Epe supporters of one of the aspirants and incumbent Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat voted for him.

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Scoring 2210 votes at the polls Hamzat scored the higher numbers, while his only rival Lanre Jim-Kamal scored no vote.