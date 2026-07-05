The All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, on Sunday hosted the 36 APC state chairmen from across the country during a courtesy visit, describing the meeting as an opportunity to strengthen the party’s collective vision for national development. Hamzat disclosed this in a post shared on…...

The All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, on Sunday hosted the 36 APC state chairmen from across the country during a courtesy visit, describing the meeting as an opportunity to strengthen the party’s collective vision for national development.

Hamzat disclosed this in a post shared on his official X page on Sunday, where he expressed appreciation to the party leaders for the visit and reaffirmed his commitment to advancing the APC’s objectives.

According to him, the engagement provided an avenue to reconnect with party stakeholders and reinforce their shared resolve to move the country forward.

“It was a pleasure to receive the 36 APC State Chairmen from across the federation today on a courtesy visit,” Hamzat wrote.

Read Also: BTO for PBAT ’27 Backs APC Leadership, Reaffirms Support For Tinubu’s Re-election

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was great to connect and reinforce our shared commitment to moving the nation forward.”

He also thanked the state chairmen for taking the time to visit, describing the interaction as a valuable opportunity for engagement.

“I appreciate the opportunity to engage and thank them for taking the time to visit,” he added.

The visit comes as the APC continues consultations and internal engagements ahead of the 2027 general elections.