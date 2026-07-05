Carlos Queiroz has announced his departure as head coach of Ghana following the Black Stars’ elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The 73-year-old confirmed he had stepped down after Ghana’s 1-0 defeat to Colombia in the Round of 32, bringing an end to his brief spell in charge. The…...

Carlos Queiroz has announced his departure as head coach of Ghana following the Black Stars’ elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 73-year-old confirmed he had stepped down after Ghana’s 1-0 defeat to Colombia in the Round of 32, bringing an end to his brief spell in charge.

The Ghana Football Association is yet to officially confirm his exit.

Queiroz was appointed in April to lead the Black Stars at the World Cup after Otto Addo was dismissed from the role.

The experienced Portuguese coach previously guided Iran at the last three FIFA World Cups and also led Portugal to the Round of 16 at the 2010 tournament.

“Football, like life, teaches us one timeless lesson: you either win or you learn,” Queiroz posted on social media.

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“I leave this journey with pride in what we achieved, but also with the healthy dissatisfaction of those who always wanted more. Reaching a higher level should never be the destination—it should be the beginning of even greater ambitions.

“The future of the Black Stars will not be built only on the pitch.

“Black Stars success must start off the field, by creating the best possible environment to prepare, protect and develop Ghana’s extraordinary football talent.”