Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama has approved the release of GHS300 million to support urgent flood relief and mitigation efforts following the devastating floods that hit the capital, Accra....

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama has approved the release of GHS300 million to support urgent flood relief and mitigation efforts following the devastating floods that hit the capital, Accra.

The funding is expected to provide immediate assistance to affected communities, support emergency response operations and finance measures aimed at reducing the impact of future flooding.

The announcement comes after torrential rainfall triggered widespread flooding across Accra, leaving at least 13 people dead, displacing hundreds of residents and causing extensive damage to homes, businesses and public infrastructure.

The government has deployed emergency response teams, including personnel from the military, police, fire service and disaster management agencies, to assist victims and restore normalcy in affected communities.

Authorities have also urged residents in flood-prone areas to remain vigilant as weather forecasts indicate the possibility of further heavy rainfall.

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The GHS300 million intervention forms part of the government’s broader response to the disaster as recovery efforts continue across the affected areas.