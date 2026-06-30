Another batch of 271 Nigerian evacuees has arrived in Lagos from South Africa aboard an Air Peace flight, marking the latest phase of the Federal Government's voluntary repatriation programme....

Another batch of 271 Nigerian evacuees has arrived in Lagos from South Africa aboard an Air Peace flight, marking the latest phase of the Federal Government’s voluntary repatriation programme.

The returnees landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Tuesday and were received by officials of relevant government ministries and agencies.

The evacuation comes ahead of the June 30 deadline announced by some groups in South Africa for undocumented migrants to leave the country, amid heightened anti-immigration tensions.

The latest returnees were brought home as part of the Federal Government’s ongoing efforts to assist Nigerians who opted for voluntary repatriation in the face of recurring xenophobic attacks and growing concerns over their safety.

Many of the evacuees expressed relief at returning home after the journey, although some acknowledged uncertainty about what the future holds for them.

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The arrival of the 271 returnees marks the third batch of Nigerians evacuated from South Africa under the current exercise.

Air Peace had earlier evacuated 260 Nigerians on June 11, while ValueJet brought another 66 returnees back to the country on June 24.

More than 1,000 Nigerians are reported to have registered with the Federal Government for voluntary evacuation from South Africa as concerns over the safety of foreign nationals continue.