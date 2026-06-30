The Federal Government has inaugurated the Planning and Implementation Committee for the 2026 World Teachers' Day celebration and the President's Teachers and Schools Excellence Awards as part of efforts to recognise outstanding educators and strengthen the teaching profession....

The Federal Government has inaugurated the Planning and Implementation Committee for the 2026 World Teachers’ Day celebration and the President’s Teachers and Schools Excellence Awards as part of efforts to recognise outstanding educators and strengthen the teaching profession.

The inauguration, held in Abuja, underscores the government’s commitment to promoting quality education and rewarding excellence in teaching.

Speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan, described teachers as the foundation of sustainable educational development, stressing that Nigeria’s human capital development goals depend on a motivated, qualified and professionally supported teaching workforce.

Enitan urged members of the committee to uphold the principles of fairness, transparency, integrity, accountability and merit throughout the planning and implementation of the programme.

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He said the committee would coordinate the nomination, screening and verification of candidates from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory for the President’s Teachers and Schools Excellence Awards.

The committee is also expected to develop activities for the World Teachers’ Day celebration scheduled for October 5, 2026, mobilise partnerships and establish monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to ensure the successful implementation of the programme.

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Director of Education Support Services at the ministry, Amudipe Gabriel Oluwole, described the inauguration as the formal commencement of preparations for the annual celebration.

Representatives of key education stakeholders, including the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) and development partners, pledged their support for a transparent and credible selection process.

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The committee comprises representatives of the Federal Ministry of Education, its agencies, professional bodies, development partners and other stakeholders, reflecting the Federal Government’s commitment to advancing quality education and human capital development under the Renewed Hope Agenda.