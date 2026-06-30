Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has resolved the industrial dispute at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH), Oghara, leading to the suspension of the strike by workers....

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has resolved the industrial dispute at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH), Oghara, leading to the suspension of the strike by workers.

The resolution followed a closed-door meeting held on Monday at the Government House in Asaba, where the governor intervened to address the issues that triggered the industrial action.

The Chief Medical Director of DELSUTH, Professor Harrison Abedi, said the governor’s intervention successfully addressed the concerns raised by the workers, paving the way for the suspension of the strike and the restoration of normal services at the hospital.

Abedi also disclosed that Governor Oborevwori had directed immediate measures to restore stable electricity supply to the hospital, with work already underway to connect the facility to a dedicated 33kVA power line.

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The governor further ordered the revamp of the teaching hospital as part of efforts to improve healthcare delivery and ensure a conducive working environment for medical personnel.

The resolution is expected to bring relief to patients and residents who rely on the tertiary health facility for specialised medical services, while normal operations are expected to resume following the suspension of the industrial action.