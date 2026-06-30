The Nigerian Army has ordered an investigation into allegations that some of its personnel assaulted and robbed students of Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Osogbo, following public outcry over the incident....

The Nigerian Army has ordered an investigation into allegations that some of its personnel assaulted and robbed students of Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Osogbo, following public outcry over the incident.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Commandant of the Depot Nigerian Army, Osogbo, said the Army viewed the allegations with serious concern and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting all Nigerians, particularly young people.

The Army stressed that any conduct inconsistent with its professional standards and mandate to safeguard lives and property would not be tolerated.

According to the statement, the Commandant has directed a full investigation to establish the facts surrounding the incident and ensure that anyone found culpable is brought to justice.

The Army also called on the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), South-West Zone D, to provide all available evidence and witness statements to support a comprehensive investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Nigerian Army exists to protect all citizens, especially the youth, who are the future of the nation. Any conduct that falls short of that mandate is unacceptable. No student or law-abiding citizen should ever feel unsafe or be subjected to harassment, intimidation or assault by those entrusted with the security of lives and property,” the statement said.

https://x.com/HQNigerianArmy/status/2071952508025499957?s=20

The Depot Command maintained that the alleged actions do not reflect the standard of training and character development expected of recruits.

It assured the public that any personnel found guilty would face the full weight of military law.

https://www.tvcnews.tv/uniosun-students-allege-attack-robbery-by-newly-recruited-army-personnel-in-osogbo/

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commandant also expressed readiness to meet with the leadership of NANS to discuss the incident and agree on the way forward.

The statement follows allegations by students of Osun State University that newly recruited soldiers attacked several student hostels in Osogbo, assaulting residents, stealing valuables and, in some cases, sexually assaulting female students.

The allegations have drawn widespread condemnation from the university community, student leaders and other stakeholders, who have called for a thorough investigation and the prosecution of those responsible if the claims are substantiated.