The Lagos State Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja has reserved judgment until October 15, 2026, in the alleged N6 billion money laundering case involving social media personality, Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha....

The Lagos State Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja has reserved judgment until October 15, 2026, in the alleged N6 billion money laundering case involving social media personality, Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha.

Justice Mojisola Dada fixed the date after the conclusion of proceedings in the high-profile trial.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Mompha and his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited, on January 12, 2022, on an eight-count charge.

https://x.com/officialEFCC/status/2071927474590457864?s=20

The charges include conspiracy to launder funds allegedly derived from unlawful activities, retention of proceeds of criminal conduct, failure to disclose assets, and possession of documents containing false pretences, among other alleged offences.

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Mompha has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has been defending himself against the allegations.

With the conclusion of arguments by both the prosecution and the defence, the court is expected to deliver its judgment on October 15, when it will determine the guilt or otherwise of the defendants.

The case is one of several high-profile financial crime prosecutions being pursued by the EFCC as part of its efforts to combat money laundering and other economic crimes in the country.