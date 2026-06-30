The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the arrest of its Akwa Ibom State Publicity Secretary, Ewa Okpo, describing the action as an attempt to intimidate political opponents and suppress freedom of speech....

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the arrest of its Akwa Ibom State Publicity Secretary, Ewa Okpo, describing the action as an attempt to intimidate political opponents and suppress freedom of speech.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the party said it had confirmed that Okpo was being questioned by officers of the Police Quick Intervention Unit in Ikot Akpan Abia following a petition reportedly filed by Senator Effiong Bob.

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The PDP argued that the matter was civil in nature and should not have required police intervention, expressing confidence that the police would act professionally in handling the case.

The party also criticised what it described as the use of security agencies by influential individuals to harass and intimidate perceived political opponents.

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According to the statement, the National Chairman of the party’s Interim National Working Committee has directed the National Legal Adviser to constitute a high-powered legal team to represent Okpo and another party member in Akwa Ibom State whom it alleged had also been targeted.

The PDP said it remained committed to defending its members against what it described as intimidation, harassment and threats arising from the exercise of their constitutional and political rights.

The statement was signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong.