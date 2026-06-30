Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has expressed support for ongoing discussions on reforming the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), but insisted that the scheme should retain and strengthen its military training component....

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has expressed support for ongoing discussions on reforming the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), but insisted that the scheme should retain and strengthen its military training component.

In a statement shared on Tuesday, Sani argued that the Director-General of the NYSC should continue to be a serving military officer, saying the country’s prevailing security challenges make military orientation more important than ever.

According to him, while reforms to the scheme are necessary, they should not undermine one of its core features.

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“Reforming the NYSC is a good idea, but we must not discard that element of military training. The DG of the NYSC should remain a soldier. In a nation facing serious security challenges, there is the need for even more rigorous military training at this material time,” he said.

His comments come amid growing public debate over possible reforms to the NYSC aimed at improving the relevance and effectiveness of the national service programme.