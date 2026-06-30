Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested five suspected members of the Aye Confraternity during an intelligence-led operation along the Ago/Festac Bridge axis of the state, recovering weapons, suspected hard drugs, mobile phones, laptops, SIM cards and charms. The Command disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday…...

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested five suspected members of the Aye Confraternity during an intelligence-led operation along the Ago/Festac Bridge axis of the state, recovering weapons, suspected hard drugs, mobile phones, laptops, SIM cards and charms.

The Command disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday by its spokesperson, SP Abimbola Adebisi.

According to the statement, the arrests followed a routine stop-and-search operation during which officers intercepted a Toyota Camry XLE saloon car occupied by two suspects identified as Emmanuel John, 24, and David Godwin, 28.

Police said a search of the vehicle led to the recovery of substances suspected to be hard drugs, while the two suspects allegedly confessed during preliminary interrogation that they were members of the Aye Confraternity.

The statement added that further investigations led to the arrest of three additional suspects identified as Samuel Owubokiri, 25; Adetona Seyi, 20; and David Chigozie, 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

Items recovered from the suspects include military camouflage, two machetes, one battle axe, one knife, 500 SIM cards, five mobile phones, five laptops, charms and various substances suspected to be hard drugs.

According to the police, the additional suspects also admitted to belonging to the Aye Confraternity.

Commenting on the operation, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Tijani Fatai, reaffirmed the Command’s determination to rid the state of cult-related violence and other criminal activities.

He “reassures residents of the Command’s unwavering commitment to combating cultism and other violent crimes across the State.”

The Commissioner also appealed to residents to support the police with useful intelligence to strengthen crime prevention efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged “members of the public to remain vigilant and continue to provide timely and credible information to the Police to aid crime prevention and enhance public safety.”

The Lagos State Police Command encouraged residents to report suspicious activities and emergencies through its designated emergency telephone lines.