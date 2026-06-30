The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has sealed two hospitality and entertainment establishments for persistent noise pollution and failure to comply with environmental regulations....

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has sealed two hospitality and entertainment establishments for persistent noise pollution and failure to comply with environmental regulations.

The enforcement operation, carried out on Monday, targeted Westgate Arena Club at Apostolic Church Close, Olowora, and Dave Premium and Suites on Alhaji Irorun Street, off Kazeem Street, Alapere, Ketu.

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LASEPA said the action was taken on the directive of the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, as part of the Lagos State Government’s ongoing efforts to enforce environmental laws and protect public health.

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According to the agency, both establishments repeatedly violated environmental standards, particularly regulations on noise pollution, and failed to comply with abatement notices and other directives issued by environmental authorities.

Speaking after the enforcement exercise, the General Manager of LASEPA, Dr Babatunde Ajayi, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to safeguarding public health and ensuring a cleaner, safer and more sustainable environment across Lagos State.

He stressed that compliance with environmental regulations is a shared responsibility and urged individuals and businesses to adhere strictly to the state’s environmental laws.

“Environmental compliance is a collective responsibility. Individuals and corporate organisations must adhere strictly to environmental laws and regulations. LASEPA will continue to intensify enforcement actions against violators to curb environmental nuisances and protect residents from the harmful effects of pollution,” Ajayi said.

He also called on residents, business owners and operators of hospitality and entertainment facilities to adopt environmentally responsible practices and cooperate with regulatory authorities in promoting a cleaner and healthier Lagos.

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The agency reiterated that it would continue to enforce environmental regulations without compromise as part of its statutory mandate to protect the environment and improve the quality of life for residents.