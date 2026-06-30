The National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Henry Seriake Dickson, says the party has filed an appeal and an application for a stay of execution against a recent court ruling, insisting that the party remains legally recognised and is continuing with the submission of its candidates to the…...

The National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Henry Seriake Dickson, says the party has filed an appeal and an application for a stay of execution against a recent court ruling, insisting that the party remains legally recognised and is continuing with the submission of its candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a statement on Tuesday, Dickson disclosed that the appeal and accompanying applications had been served on INEC, urging the electoral body to act in accordance with the law while the matter remains before the courts.

He maintained that the NDC remains a duly registered political party that has participated in all electoral processes so far, adding that its primaries had been concluded under the observation of INEC officials.

According to him, the party has already uploaded his name and that of its presidential candidate to the INEC nomination portal, while the vice-presidential candidate’s details would be submitted after the completion of the required documentation.

Dickson said the nomination process for other candidates was also ongoing, noting that the party remained within the timelines provided in INEC’s election timetable.

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He said the party had until July 11 to upload the names of its National Assembly candidates and until July 17 for governorship and State House of Assembly candidates, assuring members that there was no cause for concern.

The former Bayelsa State governor acknowledged that the party’s primary elections were not without challenges but said reconciliation efforts had commenced to unite aspirants and members who participated in the process.

He pledged that all aspirants, including those who did not secure the party’s tickets, would be integrated into the party’s campaign structures and committees.

Dickson thanked party members and supporters for their solidarity and expressed appreciation to INEC for what he described as its professionalism in implementing court directives relating to the registration of the NDC and other political parties.

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He also commended the commission’s handling of issues concerning opposition parties, urging all stakeholders to safeguard the neutrality of democratic institutions.

According to him, with the appeal now filed and served, the matter rests with the judiciary, which he expressed confidence would determine the case in accordance with the law.