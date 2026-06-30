The Osun State Government has announced a temporary closure of all roads leading to the newly constructed Lameco Flyover Bridge in Osogbo ahead of the official commissioning of the project scheduled for Wednesday, July 1, 2026. The government said the restriction, which will take effect before 7:00 a.m., is aimed…...

The Osun State Government has announced a temporary closure of all roads leading to the newly constructed Lameco Flyover Bridge in Osogbo ahead of the official commissioning of the project scheduled for Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

The government said the restriction, which will take effect before 7:00 a.m., is aimed at ensuring the smooth conduct of the commissioning ceremony and maintaining public safety.

In a public announcement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Engineer Bashir Bello, the government explained that the road closure would facilitate the official inauguration of several landmark projects executed by Governor Ademola Adeleke, with the commissioning of the five-span Lameco Overhead Bridge as the highlight of the event.

According to the statement, “This temporary road closure is to ensure orderliness, public safety, and smooth coordination during the official commissioning ceremony of landmark projects executed by Governor Ademola Adeleke, with the event headlined by the commissioning of the five-span Lameco Overhead Bridge.”

The government advised motorists, commuters, transport operators, residents and other road users to adjust their travel plans and use alternative routes throughout the duration of the exercise.

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It also disclosed that security agencies and traffic management officials would be deployed to manage vehicular movement and maintain public order around the affected areas.

The state government appealed for public cooperation, expressing appreciation for residents’ understanding during the temporary disruption.

“The government appreciates the understanding, patience, and cooperation of members of the public as Osun State continues to advance infrastructure development for the benefit of all,” the statement added.