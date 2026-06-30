The BTO for PBAT ’27 Support Group has reaffirmed its support for the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and renewed its commitment to the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027. In a statement issued by its Director-General, Ogbeni Adesuyi Gideon Adojutelegan, the group commended the leadership of…...

The BTO for PBAT ’27 Support Group has reaffirmed its support for the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and renewed its commitment to the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

In a statement issued by its Director-General, Ogbeni Adesuyi Gideon Adojutelegan, the group commended the leadership of the ruling party for what it described as its wisdom, maturity and commitment to promoting peace, unity and stability within the APC, particularly in Ondo State.

The support group also praised President Tinubu for his leadership and intervention in resolving internal party issues, saying his actions demonstrated a commitment to fairness, inclusiveness and the collective interest of the APC.

According to the statement, the President’s role in ensuring that the concerns of loyal party members were heard reflected the qualities of a leader committed to strengthening the party ahead of future elections.

The group urged the APC leadership not to be distracted by what it described as the actions of a few individuals whose agitations and rhetoric could undermine the unity and image of the party.

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It maintained that the APC had consistently recorded electoral successes because members placed the party’s collective interest above personal ambitions.

Drawing a parallel with the last APC governorship primary election in Ondo State, the group recalled that party members accepted the leadership’s decision and worked together to secure victory at the polls.

It therefore called on party faithful to demonstrate the same discipline, loyalty and unity as preparations gather momentum for the 2027 general election.

Reaffirming its political commitment, the BTO for PBAT ’27 Support Group pledged to intensify grassroots mobilisation across wards and polling units in Ondo State in support of the APC and President Tinubu’s second-term bid.

The group said its focus would remain on strengthening the party’s structures at the grassroots and mobilising members and supporters to ensure what it described as the APC’s strongest electoral performance in Ondo State and across the country in 2027.

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It expressed confidence that, under President Tinubu’s leadership, the APC would remain united and well-positioned to secure another electoral victory in the next general elections.