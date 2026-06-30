The Delta State House of Assembly on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, declared vacant the seat of the member representing Udu State Constituency, Hon. Collins Egbetamah, following his resignation from the All Progressives Congress, APC, and defection to the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC....

The Delta State House of Assembly on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, declared vacant the seat of the member representing Udu State Constituency, Hon. Collins Egbetamah, following his resignation from the All Progressives Congress, APC, and defection to the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC.

The declaration followed the adoption of a motion by the Leader of the House, Hon. Emeka Nwaobi, seconded by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Arthur Akpowowo, and unanimously approved at plenary presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Dennis Guwor.

The Speaker declared the seat vacant in line with Section 109(1)(g) and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, and directed the Clerk of the House to communicate the resolution to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

“Accordingly, this Honourable House is satisfied that the constitutional requirements under Section 109 of the Constitution have been fulfilled. Therefore, pursuant to Section 109(1) and (2), I hereby declare the seat of the Honourable Member representing Udu State Constituency vacant with immediate effect,” Guwor stated.

He directed the Clerk to transmit the resolution to INEC and other relevant authorities, and requested the commission to take constitutional steps to conduct a by-election to fill the vacancy in accordance with Section 116(2) of the Constitution.

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Presenting the motion titled “Consideration of the Letter from Honourable Member Representing Udu State Constituency Pursuant to Section 109 of the Constitution,” Hon. Nwaobi noted that documentary evidence before the House confirmed Egbetamah’s defection from the APC to the NDC while still serving as a member.

He cited Section 109(1)(g), which provides that a member shall vacate his seat if, having been elected on the platform of one political party, he becomes a member of another party before expiration of his tenure, except as expressly provided by the Constitution.

The Speaker had earlier read Egbetamah’s resignation letter dated June 19, 2026, in which he informed the House that he resigned from the APC on April 30, 2026, to further his political aspirations.

He commended the APC and stakeholders for their support.