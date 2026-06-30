The Adamawa State Government has banned all illegal mining activities in Lamurde Local Government Area following findings that the practice is among the key drivers of the prolonged communal conflict between the Chobo and Bachama communities. Governor Ahmadu Fintiri announced the ban while receiving the preliminary report of the Peace…...

The Adamawa State Government has banned all illegal mining activities in Lamurde Local Government Area following findings that the practice is among the key drivers of the prolonged communal conflict between the Chobo and Bachama communities.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri announced the ban while receiving the preliminary report of the Peace Mediation Committee setup to investigate the causes of the crisis and recommend lasting solutions.

The conflict, which has persisted for more than a year, has claimed lives, destroyed homes and livelihoods, and displaced hundreds of residents across affected communities.

Following extensive consultations with traditional rulers, youth groups, security agencies, community leaders and other stakeholders, the committee identified long-standing disputes over land ownership, resource control, lack of inclusive traditional recognition, the proliferation of illegal firearms, misinformation on social media and unregulated mining activities as major factors fueling the violence.

The committee further observed that many of the attacks were carried out by youths, while some elders were accused of remaining complicit through silence instead of actively preventing the violence.

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It noted that although the Chobo and Bachama communities have been at the centre of the crisis, neighbouring communities including Waja, Siyawa in Waduku, Hausawa in Tigno, Jakan, Kwa and Jonjo have also borne the brunt of the conflict through loss of lives, displacement and destruction of property.

According to the committee, hostilities have largely ceased across all flashpoints following government intervention and enhanced security presence.

However, it warned that peace remains fragile and could easily collapse without deliberate and sustained action.

To consolidate the gains made so far, the committee recommended a gradual relaxation of the curfew, immediate reconciliation among the affected communities, the establishment of rehabilitation and reconstruction programmes, clear land demarcation to resolve ownership disputes, regulation of mining activities, rehabilitation and support for victims of the conflict, and political inclusion for the Chobo community.

Receiving the report, Governor Fintiri reaffirmed his administration’s determination to restore lasting peace in Lamurde, announcing an immediate ban on all illegal mining activities in the area.

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He directed security agencies to enforce the ban without exception and assured residents that the state government would carefully study the committee’s recommendations and implement measures aimed at protecting lives and property, strengthening reconciliation and ensuring that the crisis does not reoccur.