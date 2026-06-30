Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo has declared a temporary statewide lockdown for Saturday, July 4, to facilitate a compulsory environmental sanitation and waste evacuation exercise....

Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo has declared a temporary statewide lockdown for Saturday, July 4, to facilitate a compulsory environmental sanitation and waste evacuation exercise.

According to the state government, movement across Anambra will be restricted from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. to enable residents to participate in the sanitation exercise aimed at improving environmental cleanliness and effective waste management.

The government said the four-hour restriction is part of ongoing efforts to promote a cleaner and healthier environment across the state.

Residents have been urged to comply with the directive by remaining indoors during the exercise, except for officials and personnel on essential duties authorised by the State government.

The sanitation exercise is expected to involve the evacuation of refuse and the cleaning of streets, drainage channels and public spaces across the state’s communities.

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The State government appealed to residents to support the initiative, stressing that maintaining a clean environment is a collective responsibility essential to public health and sustainable development.