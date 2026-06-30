Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have rescued 10 National Examinations Council (NECO) candidates and teachers abducted during an attack by suspected Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists on Lassa community in Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State....

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have rescued 10 National Examinations Council (NECO) candidates and teachers abducted during an attack by suspected Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists on Lassa community in Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

The military disclosed on Tuesday that the victims were kidnapped on Monday while students were writing their NECO examinations at the Technical Secondary School in Lassa.

https://x.com/HQNigerianArmy/status/2071625595293774089

According to the military, the attack occurred at about 9:00 a.m., prompting the Theatre Command to immediately deploy troops alongside strike aircraft and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platforms from the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI to support a coordinated search-and-rescue mission.

The troops, guided by aerial surveillance, engaged the fleeing terrorists around Daggu, leading to the rescue of 10 victims, who were found unharmed and are currently receiving care and support.

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The military said efforts were continuing to rescue the remaining abducted victim and bring those responsible to justice.

During the operation, troops overpowered the terrorists, inflicted casualties on them and captured seven motorcycles used by the insurgents, disrupting their escape.

However, the operation recorded casualties on the side of the security forces, with one soldier of Operation HADIN KAI and a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) killed during the exchange of gunfire.

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The military described their deaths as the ultimate sacrifice in the fight against terrorism, commending their courage and dedication to protecting lives and restoring peace in the North-East.

It added that troops, working with other security agencies and relevant stakeholders, had intensified operations to track down the remaining terrorists involved in the attack while strengthening security around vulnerable communities and schools to prevent similar incidents.

The military said the attack reflected the desperation of terrorist groups that have come under sustained pressure from ongoing military operations and have resorted to targeting soft civilian locations.

It reaffirmed Operation HADIN KAI’s commitment to defeating terrorist groups, protecting civilians, safeguarding critical national infrastructure and ensuring a secure environment for education and other essential activities.

The military also urged members of the public to remain vigilant, provide credible intelligence to security agencies and disregard unverified reports concerning the incident, noting that updates would be issued through official channels as operations continue.