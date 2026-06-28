Polish striker Robert Lewandowski is set to join Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire after reaching an agreement to complete a move from Barcelona. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the development on Sunday in a post on his official X account. ” EXCLUSIVE: Robert Lewandowski to Chicago Fire, HERE WE…...

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski is set to join Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire after reaching an agreement to complete a move from Barcelona.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the development on Sunday in a post on his official X account.

” EXCLUSIVE: Robert Lewandowski to Chicago Fire, HERE WE GO!

“The Polish striker has agreed to join Chicago Fire after visiting the club and city two weeks ago.

“Lewandowski will sign early next week, ready for new chapter in MLS.

Big move. ”

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The move will bring an end to Lewandowski’s successful spell at Barcelona, where he established himself as one of the club’s leading goalscorers since arriving from Bayern Munich in 2022.