The Commissioner of Police for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ahmed Sanusi, has declared zero tolerance for extortion by police officers, warning that personnel found exploiting motorists and commercial tricycle operators will face disciplinary action. Sanusi issued the warning on Saturday in a viral video on social media during a…...

The Commissioner of Police for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ahmed Sanusi, has declared zero tolerance for extortion by police officers, warning that personnel found exploiting motorists and commercial tricycle operators will face disciplinary action.

Sanusi issued the warning on Saturday in a viral video on social media during a strategic briefing on ongoing security and traffic enforcement operations in Abuja.

The police commissioner said the command would no longer protect officers involved in extortion, particularly those targeting commercial tricycle (Keke) riders and motorists across the nation’s capital.

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He noted that complaints from members of the public over police misconduct had reached an alarming level, adding that the command was determined to identify and remove corrupt officers from the system.

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“We don’t want to hear any reports of extorting Keke riders or motorists in Abuja. If we hear it, you are a thief.

“You cannot be both a police officer and a thief. You have to choose one,” he said.