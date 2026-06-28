Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu has flagged off the nationwide advocacy and sensitisation campaign of the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV) as part of efforts to combat cultism, drug abuse and other social vices across the country. The initiative was announced in a statement issued on Sunday…...

Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu has flagged off the nationwide advocacy and sensitisation campaign of the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV) as part of efforts to combat cultism, drug abuse and other social vices across the country.

The initiative was announced in a statement issued on Sunday by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Anietie Okokon Edem Iniedu.

According to the police, the campaign will be implemented across all state commands and forms part of the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to proactive policing, community engagement and crime prevention through grassroots sensitisation and stakeholder collaboration.

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The statement reads in part, “The initiative forms part of the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to proactive policing, community engagement, and sustained efforts to combat cultism and other social vices through grassroots sensitization, early intervention, and strategic stakeholder engagement.

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“As the flagship community policing initiative of the Nigeria Police Force, POCACOV is designed to discourage youth involvement in cultism, drug abuse, violent crime, and other social vices by promoting positive values and strengthening partnerships with schools, communities, religious bodies, and other relevant stakeholders.

The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to preventive policing strategies that promote public safety, protect young people from criminal influences, and foster safer communities across the country.”