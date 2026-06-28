Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan booked her place in the women’s 100m hurdles final at the Paris Diamond League after producing a dominant display to win her qualifying heat on Sunday. The former world champion clocked an impressive 12.39 seconds in legal wind conditions (+0.4m/s) to finish comfortably ahead of the field…...

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan booked her place in the women’s 100m hurdles final at the Paris Diamond League after producing a dominant display to win her qualifying heat on Sunday.

The former world champion clocked an impressive 12.39 seconds in legal wind conditions (+0.4m/s) to finish comfortably ahead of the field and continue her fine run of form this season.

Amusan pulled away in the closing stages with a composed performance to secure automatic qualification for the final.

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The Netherlands’ Nadine Visser finished second in a season’s best time of 12.44 seconds, while Jamaica’s Demisha Roswell placed third in 12.46 seconds.

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The victory extends Amusan’s impressive performances on the Diamond League circuit as she continues her pursuit of another title and prepares for the final in Paris.