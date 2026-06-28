Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), working alongside operatives of the Benue State Civil Protection Guard (CPG), have thwarted a terrorist attack and recovered arms and ammunition at Tor Donga Yam Market in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State. The operation was confirmed in a statement issued on Sunday…...

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), working alongside operatives of the Benue State Civil Protection Guard (CPG), have thwarted a terrorist attack and recovered arms and ammunition at Tor Donga Yam Market in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

The operation was confirmed in a statement issued on Sunday by the Acting Media Information Officer of OPWS, Lieutenant Ahmad Zubairu.

According to the statement, the Force Commander of OPWS, Major General Moses Gara, said the troops responded swiftly to a distress call while conducting fighting and confidence-building patrols in the area on Sunday.

He said the security operatives engaged the terrorists in a fierce gun battle immediately after making contact with them, successfully repelling the attack.

The operation also led to the recovery of arms and ammunition abandoned by the fleeing terrorists.

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“During the encounter, two terrorists, identified as Dantaraba and Golozo, were neutralised.”

“Following the operation, troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 magazine, one damaged pistol, one pistol magazine, six rounds of 7.62 mm NATO ammunition, nine rounds of 9 mm pistol ammunition, one ATM card, one Moniepoint ATM card amongst other sundry items.

“The successful operation ensured the continued safety of traders and residents, allowing socio-economic activities at Tor Donga Yam Market to proceed without disruption or fear of terrorist attacks.”

The Force Commander commended the troops for their professionalism, resilience and swift response, which prevented what could have resulted in significant civilian casualties and disruption of commercial activities.

He also commended the cooperation of the Civil Protection Guards saying their activities have contributed in ridding Benue State of criminality.

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Major General Gara also expressed appreciation to members of the public for promptly providing credible information.

He urged residents to sustain the cooperation with security agencies, stressing that security remains a collective responsibility.