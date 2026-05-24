President Bola Tinubu has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election held on Saturday across Benue State....

President Bola Tinubu has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election held on Saturday across Benue State.

The state collation and returning officer, the state governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, who announced the results after collating returns from the 23 local governments, declared that President Tinubu polled a total of 374,787 votes, defeating his only opponent, Stanley Osifo, who polled 779 votes.

He stated that Benue has 390,507 registered voters, explaining that out of the 375,566 votes cast, President Bola Tinubu polled the highest votes of 374,787, making him the winner of the primaries in the state.

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Governor Alia commended party members in the 23 LGAs of the state for their peaceful conduct and participation in the election and for returning the president with overwhelming votes.

The governor stated that the results are a testament to President Tinubu’s growing love and influence at the grassroots in Benue State, adding that their affirmation today would ensure his victory at the 2027 presidential election.

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He also appreciated the security agencies in the state for their support, which he said made the process flawless.