The Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle has congratulated Nigeria's Vice President, Kashim Shettima, on his re-nomination as the running mate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the coming General election in 2027....

The Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle has congratulated Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, on his re-nomination as the running mate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the coming General election in 2027.

President Bola Tinubu emerged the All Progressives Congress, APC Presidential candidate during the party’s primary election which held in May, 2026.

Matawalle’s Congratulatory message came a few hours after the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) formally unveiled Vice President Kashim Shettima as President Bola Tinubu’s running mate for the 2027 presidential election, putting an end to months of speculation over the composition of the party’s presidential ticket.

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The former Zamfara governor expressed confidence that the re-omination of Vice President Kashim Shattima is a wise decision accepted by all APC Members and Stakeholders

He adds that President Tinubu’s decision demonstrates confidence in the Vice President’s loyalty, competence, experience, and invaluable contributions to the administration and the nation at large.

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“For me, and I am confident for many leaders, stakeholders, and members of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), this stands as the wisest decision at the moment” Matawalle Said.

“The President’s decision demonstrates confidence in the Vice President’s loyalty, competence, experience, and invaluable contributions to the administration and the nation at large” He added.

“As we prepare for the task ahead, the Tinubu Again Movement, a nationwide movement which I personally founded, will soon be officially unveiled”

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“The movement is to mobilize Nigerians across all states and geopolitical zones in support of the re-lection of the Tinubu/Shettima ticket in the 2027 presidential election”

“It will also serve as a formidable platform for the promotion of the Renewed Hope administration’s achievements while reinforcing our collective resolve to secure an even more resounding victory at the polls”

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“I have no doubt that, the Tinubu/Shettima ticket will once again earn the confidence and mandate of the electorate in 2027” He assured.

“Once again, I Congratulate once His Excellency, Vice President Kashim Shettima, GCON. I wish him renewed strength, wisdom, and Allah’s guidance as he continues to serve our great nation alongside President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in advancing the progress, stability, and prosperity of Nigeria” Matawalle prays.