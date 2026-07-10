President Bola Tinubu has approved the upgrade of the Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa, into the Federal University of Mining, Engineering and Technology, Nasarawa, as part of efforts to strengthen technical education and develop the country’s solid minerals sector. The approval was announced in a statement issued on Friday by the…...

President Bola Tinubu has approved the upgrade of the Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa, into the Federal University of Mining, Engineering and Technology, Nasarawa, as part of efforts to strengthen technical education and develop the country’s solid minerals sector.

The approval was announced in a statement issued on Friday by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

According to the statement, the decision is in line with the administration’s commitment to strengthening technical education, developing human capital and unlocking Nigeria’s vast solid minerals potential.

The statement reads in part, “The upgrade is in line with President Tinubu’s commitment to strengthening technical education, developing human capital, and unlocking Nigeria’s vast solid minerals potential.

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“The approval followed a proposal by Senator Ahmed Wadada Aliyu, representing Nasarawa West Senatorial District, who made a case for the establishment of a specialised institution to harness Nasarawa State’s comparative advantage in the solid minerals sector and support Nigeria’s industrialisation agenda.

“According to the presidential directive, the specialised university will provide world-class education, research, and innovation in mining, engineering, mineral processing, metallurgy, manufacturing, and emerging technologies, while producing the skilled workforce required to drive value addition, technological advancement, and sustainable exploitation of the nation’s mineral resources.

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“The approval reflects President Tinubu’s commitment to aligning Nigeria’s tertiary education system with national development priorities under the Renewed Hope Agenda by establishing specialised institutions that address the country’s economic needs and leverage its competitive advantages.

“The President has directed the Federal Ministry of Education, the National Universities Commission (NUC), and other relevant agencies to commence the processes necessary to implement the conversion in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

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President Tinubu reaffirmed that his administration will continue to invest in education as a strategic driver of economic growth, innovation, job creation, and national prosperity.”