Head Coach Justine Madugu has named a 25-player Super Falcons squad led by captain Rasheedat Ajibade for the defence of Nigeria’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title at the 14th edition of the tournament in Morocco. The squad, announced by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Friday, includes first-choice…...

Head Coach Justine Madugu has named a 25-player Super Falcons squad led by captain Rasheedat Ajibade for the defence of Nigeria’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title at the 14th edition of the tournament in Morocco.

The squad, announced by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Friday, includes first-choice goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, experienced defender Osinachi Ohale, midfielders Jennifer Echegini and Toni Payne, as well as veteran striker Asisat Oshoala.

Also included in the squad are home-based goalkeeper Fatima Oloko, defenders Michelle Alozie, Oluwatosin Demehin and Christy Ucheibe, midfielders Halimatu Ayinde and Deborah Abiodun, and forwards Esther Okoronkwo, Francisca Ordega, Chinwendu Ihezuo, Gift Monday and Omorinsola Babajide.

The 14th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations will be held in Morocco from July 26 to August 16, with defending champions Nigeria drawn in Group C alongside Egypt, Zambia and tournament debutants Malawi. All of the group’s matches will be played in Rabat.

Nigeria will be chasing a record-extending 11th continental title after defeating hosts Morocco 3-2 in last year’s final to lift their 10th WAFCON crown.

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The expanded 16-team tournament will also serve as a qualifier for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil. The four semifinalists will secure automatic qualification, while the fifth-placed team will advance to the intercontinental playoffs.

Read Also: Super Falcons To Begin WAFCON Camp In Morocco July 15

Super Falcons squad for the 2026 WAFCON:

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Brighton & Hove Albion, England), Comfort Erhabor (Portsmouth Ladies, England), Fatima Oloko (Abia Angels).

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Pachuca Tuzas, Mexico), Michelle Alozie (Olivia Wynn, USA), Shukurat Oladipo (AS Roma, Italy), Rofiat Imuran (London City Lionesses, England), Glory Ogbonna (FC Kiryat Gat, Israel), Oluwatosin Demehin (Galatasaray, Turkey), Sikiratu Isah (Bnot Netanya, Israel), Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal).

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Midfielders: Rasheedat Ajibade (Paris Saint-Germain, France), Halimatu Ayinde (BK Hacken, Sweden), Deborah Abiodun (Washington Spirit, USA), Toni Payne (Everton Ladies, England), Jennifer Echegini (Paris Saint-Germain, France).

Forwards: Asisat Oshoala (Al Hilal, Saudi Arabia), Gift Monday (Washington Spirit, USA), Esther Okoronkwo (AFC Toronto, Canada), Joy Omewa (BK Hacken, Sweden), Francisca Ordega (Ittihad Ladies, Saudi Arabia), Folashade Ijamilusi (Liaoning Shenyang Shenbei Hefeng, China), Omorinsola Babajide (AS Roma, Italy), Chinwendu Ihezuo (Pachuca Tuzas, Mexico), Uchenna Kanu (Cruz Azul Femenil, Mexico).