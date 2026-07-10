The National Sports Commission (NSC) has continued its strategic drive to position Nigeria as a leading international sporting destination by securing the hosting rights for the 2027 Africa Beach Volleyball Championship, scheduled to take place in Lagos....

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has continued its strategic drive to position Nigeria as a leading international sporting destination by securing the hosting rights for the 2027 Africa Beach Volleyball Championship, scheduled to take place in Lagos.

This marks the latest strategic collaboration between Nigeria and the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA), following the recent signing of the hosting rights agreement for the second edition of the African School Games, also slated for Nigeria in 2027.

Announcing the development in Abuja, President of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA), Mustapha Berraf, said Nigeria has demonstrated clear signs of emerging as Africa’s leading sporting nation through the ongoing reforms under the leadership of the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, and the Director General, Bukola Olopade.

He said ANOCA is proud to strengthen its collaboration with Nigeria, adding that the continental body is delighted to award the hosting rights for the 2027 Africa Beach Volleyball Championship to the country.

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“I want to thank the Federal Government of Nigeria for what it has been doing in sports in recent times. That is why we wasted no time in awarding Nigeria the hosting rights.

“Nigeria has a very impressive track record in hosting major international sporting events. My late friend, the former President of the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA), Kalkaba Malboum, told me how Nigeria came to the rescue by hosting the CAA Africa U-18/U-20 Athletics Championships in Abeokuta at very short notice, preparing for the event within just three months.

“This can only be achieved by a country that is intentional and deliberate about its sports development drive.”

Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, said securing the hosting rights for the Africa Beach Volleyball Championship aligns with the Commission’s mandate of driving an active sports development strategy.

“We are serious about boosting the country’s sports economy, and one of the ways to achieve this is by attracting more international sporting events to Nigeria,” he said.

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The Director General of the NSC, Bukola Olopade, said the recent hosting successes have been made possible because “Nigeria currently has the most sports-loving President the country has ever had in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Meanwhile, discussions are at an advanced stage for Nigeria to host Africa’s Olympic qualification events for the 2030 Olympic Games.

ANOCA and the African Union are currently exploring arrangements for the qualifiers to be staged in Nigeria, a move aimed at reducing the need for African countries to travel to Europe and other continents to secure qualification for the Olympic Games.